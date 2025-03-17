Baird Upgrades Accenture (ACN)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.01% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Accenture is $411.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $328.37 to a high of $477.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.01% from its latest reported closing price of $318.82 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Accenture is 75,499MM, an increase of 13.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accenture. This is an increase of 130 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACN is 0.62%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 560,817K shares. The put/call ratio of ACN is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,624K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,855K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 3.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,914K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,406K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,528K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,392K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 49.29% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,296K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,526K shares , representing an increase of 14.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,176K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,915K shares , representing an increase of 18.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 27.79% over the last quarter.

Accenture Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, it offers Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services - all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Its 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. It embraces the power of change to create value and shared success for its clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.