Baird Upgrades AAON (AAON)

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Baird upgraded their outlook for AAON (NasdaqGS:AAON) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.43% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for AAON is $104.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.43% from its latest reported closing price of $111.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AAON is 1,127MM, a decrease of 5.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 828 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAON. This is an increase of 141 owner(s) or 20.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAON is 0.30%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 76,392K shares. The put/call ratio of AAON is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,560K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,510K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 15.50% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,571K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,974K shares , representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,110K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares , representing an increase of 50.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 93.33% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,516K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,831K shares , representing a decrease of 12.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,125K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAON by 13.97% over the last quarter.

AAON Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to its customers.

