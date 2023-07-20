Baird Maintains Verra Mobility Corp - (VRRM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Verra Mobility Corp - (NASDAQ:VRRM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.62% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verra Mobility Corp - is 20.74. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.62% from its latest reported closing price of 20.21.

The projected annual revenue for Verra Mobility Corp - is 789MM, an increase of 3.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verra Mobility Corp -. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 7.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRRM is 0.54%, an increase of 6.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.93% to 191,925K shares. The put/call ratio of VRRM is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Inclusive Capital Partners holds 10,399K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,167K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 9,769K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,538K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,602K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,322K shares, representing an increase of 14.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 79.95% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 6,396K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,460K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRRM by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem - one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by its customers and the constituencies they serve. Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries.

