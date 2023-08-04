Baird Maintains Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Nanostring Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 334.12% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nanostring Technologies is 16.76. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 334.12% from its latest reported closing price of 3.86.

The projected annual revenue for Nanostring Technologies is 178MM, an increase of 23.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nanostring Technologies. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 10.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSTG is 0.06%, a decrease of 7.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.75% to 48,393K shares. The put/call ratio of NSTG is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,916K shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,454K shares, representing a decrease of 31.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 6.48% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 4,000K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 20.25% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,457K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 94.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 2,267.61% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,217K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,057K shares, representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 105.11% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,914K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares, representing an increase of 8.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Nanostring Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 4,000 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

