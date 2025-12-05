Baird Maintains Methode Electronics (MEI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.08% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Methode Electronics is $10.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 35.08% from its latest reported closing price of $7.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Methode Electronics is 1,383MM, an increase of 40.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Methode Electronics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEI is 0.04%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 37,601K shares. The put/call ratio of MEI is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,647K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,034K shares , representing a decrease of 23.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 20.54% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,395K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares , representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 80.61% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,338K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,443K shares , representing a decrease of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 29.87% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,321K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414K shares , representing a decrease of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 65.76% over the last quarter.

QASCX - Federated MDT Small Cap Core Fund Shares holds 1,203K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEI by 6.59% over the last quarter.

