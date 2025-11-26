Baird Maintains Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.73% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Keysight Technologies is $196.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $159.81 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.73% from its latest reported closing price of $195.46 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Keysight Technologies is 7,067MM, an increase of 31.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.16, an increase of 15.64% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keysight Technologies. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEYS is 0.23%, an increase of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 176,770K shares. The put/call ratio of KEYS is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,334K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,958K shares , representing a decrease of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 53.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,563K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,451K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,155K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,576K shares , representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 41.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,905K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,804K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,870K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,710K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYS by 58.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.