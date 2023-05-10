Baird Maintains Exact Sciences (EXAS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exact Sciences is 77.82. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.61% from its latest reported closing price of 71.00.

The projected annual revenue for Exact Sciences is 2,322MM, an increase of 5.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1080 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exact Sciences. This is an increase of 108 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXAS is 0.25%, an increase of 37.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.57% to 198,198K shares. The put/call ratio of EXAS is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 11,379K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,040K shares, representing a decrease of 40.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 22.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,252K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,228K shares, representing a decrease of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 30.99% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 8,818K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,226K shares, representing a decrease of 27.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 52.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,750K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,634K shares, representing an increase of 40.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 133.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,409K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,271K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 44.43% over the last quarter.

Exact Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer.

