Baird Maintains Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Douglas Dynamics is $48.96. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 68.31% from its latest reported closing price of $29.09.

The projected annual revenue for Douglas Dynamics is $666MM, an increase of 8.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.30.

Douglas Dynamics Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.18 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $29.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.89%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 4.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRFZ - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 20K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

GCSIX - Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 97.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 36.56% over the last quarter.

EES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund N holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 363K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 14.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Dynamics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLOW is 0.18%, an increase of 21.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 28,524K shares. The put/call ratio of PLOW is 2.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

Douglas Dynamics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America's premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 70 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

