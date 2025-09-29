Baird Maintains Concentrix (CNXC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Baird maintained coverage of Concentrix (NasdaqGS:CNXC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.82% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Concentrix is $69.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.82% from its latest reported closing price of $47.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Concentrix is 7,214MM, a decrease of 25.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.20, an increase of 2,841.57% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 704 funds or institutions reporting positions in Concentrix. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNXC is 0.17%, an increase of 3.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 69,425K shares. The put/call ratio of CNXC is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert holds 8,774K shares representing 14.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 4,375K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,305K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares , representing an increase of 20.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 4.80% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,555K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 50.12% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,457K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 10.28% over the last quarter.

