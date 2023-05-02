Baird Maintains BeyondSpring (BYSI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Baird maintained coverage of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 168.42% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for BeyondSpring is 2.55. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 168.42% from its latest reported closing price of 0.95.

The projected annual revenue for BeyondSpring is 1MM, a decrease of 9.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in BeyondSpring. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 18.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYSI is 0.19%, an increase of 509.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 85.07% to 1,060K shares. The put/call ratio of BYSI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 194K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing a decrease of 77.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYSI by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 96K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYSI by 57,377.70% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 61K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 24.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYSI by 195.46% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 55K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Acadian Asset Management holds 46K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BeyondSpring Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BeyondSpring is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies. BeyondSpring's lead asset, plinabulin, a first-in-class agent as an immune and stem cell modulator, is in a Phase 3 global clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and Phase 3 clinical programs in the prevention of CIN. The U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to plinabulin for concurrent administration with myelosuppressive chemotherapeutic regimens in patients with non-myeloid malignancies for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). BeyondSpring has strong R&D capabilities with a robust pipeline in addition to plinabulin, including three immuno-oncology assets and a drug discovery platform using the protein degradation pathway, which is being developed in a subsidiary company, Seed Therapeutics, Inc. The Company also has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to the global market. BeyondSpring is headquartered in New York City.

