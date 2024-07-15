Baird Initiates Coverage of SentinelOne (S) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.57% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for SentinelOne is $25.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.57% from its latest reported closing price of $20.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SentinelOne is 1,002MM, an increase of 48.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 703 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 9.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S is 0.45%, an increase of 10.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.72% to 237,225K shares. The put/call ratio of S is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 27,646K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,646K shares , representing a decrease of 25.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 21.59% over the last quarter.

Redpoint Management holds 13,101K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 9,653K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,373K shares , representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 26.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,862K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,279K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 16.35% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 7,302K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,567K shares , representing a decrease of 17.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 35.54% over the last quarter.

SentinelOne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

