Baird Initiates Coverage of Ramaco Resources (METC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Baird initiated coverage of Ramaco Resources (NasdaqGS:METC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.38% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ramaco Resources is $31.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.38% from its latest reported closing price of $47.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ramaco Resources is 684MM, an increase of 9.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramaco Resources. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to METC is 0.69%, an increase of 22.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.74% to 40,346K shares. The put/call ratio of METC is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yorktown Energy Partners XI holds 4,432K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METC by 32.86% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners IX holds 3,625K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners X holds 2,930K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 1,908K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,419K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

