Baird Initiates Coverage of PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, Baird initiated coverage of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NasdaqGM:PRCT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.20% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for PROCEPT BioRobotics is $53.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 122.20% from its latest reported closing price of $24.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PROCEPT BioRobotics is 391MM, an increase of 26.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in PROCEPT BioRobotics. This is an decrease of 203 owner(s) or 37.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRCT is 0.15%, an increase of 35.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.18% to 59,113K shares. The put/call ratio of PRCT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,385K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,420K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 12.49% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,271K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,053K shares , representing an increase of 37.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 45.06% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 3,095K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares , representing an increase of 64.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,573K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares , representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,521K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares , representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 3.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.