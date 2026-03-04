Baird Initiates Coverage of nLIGHT (LASR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Baird initiated coverage of nLIGHT (NasdaqGS:LASR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.33% Downside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for nLIGHT is $51.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.33% from its latest reported closing price of $63.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for nLIGHT is 287MM, an increase of 9.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in nLIGHT. This is an decrease of 123 owner(s) or 30.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LASR is 0.16%, an increase of 15.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.67% to 45,157K shares. The put/call ratio of LASR is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 1,858K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 32.50% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,486K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares , representing an increase of 13.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 48.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,399K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares , representing an increase of 24.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 74.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,235K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 33.64% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 1,203K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares , representing a decrease of 16.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.