Baird Initiates Coverage of Microsoft (MSFT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Baird initiated coverage of Microsoft (NasdaqGS:MSFT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.08% Upside

As of November 8, 2025, the average one-year price target for Microsoft is $624.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $449.10 to a high of $766.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.08% from its latest reported closing price of $503.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Microsoft is 296,581MM, an increase of 0.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8,340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microsoft. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSFT is 3.64%, an increase of 5.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.73% to 6,145,554K shares. The put/call ratio of MSFT is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 239,001K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 234,868K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 20.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 210,974K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206,563K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 20.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 180,707K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179,002K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 49.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 158,808K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 157,059K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 89.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 136,870K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131,515K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSFT by 26.79% over the last quarter.

