Baird Initiates Coverage of Jabil (JBL) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, Baird initiated coverage of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.55% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Jabil is $269.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $244.42 to a high of $297.15. The average price target represents an increase of 5.55% from its latest reported closing price of $255.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jabil is 36,465MM, an increase of 17.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.76, a decrease of 17.53% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jabil. This is an decrease of 532 owner(s) or 31.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBL is 0.28%, an increase of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.66% to 105,604K shares. The put/call ratio of JBL is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Texas Yale Capital holds 6,378K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,381K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,050K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,362K shares , representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,344K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,331K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 4.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,913K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,142K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 6.87% over the last quarter.

