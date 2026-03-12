Baird Initiates Coverage of Flex (FLEX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, Baird initiated coverage of Flex (NasdaqGS:FLEX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.86% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Flex is $76.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.86% from its latest reported closing price of $63.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Flex is 32,443MM, an increase of 20.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 933 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flex. This is an decrease of 298 owner(s) or 24.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLEX is 0.28%, an increase of 28.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.69% to 387,362K shares. The put/call ratio of FLEX is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 26,702K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,610K shares , representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 22,331K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,310K shares , representing a decrease of 17.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 13.22% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,636K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,131K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 84.78% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 12,104K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,031K shares , representing a decrease of 57.23%.

Invesco holds 8,290K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,577K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLEX by 87.77% over the last quarter.

