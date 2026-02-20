Baird Initiates Coverage of Affirm Holdings (AFRM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2026, Baird initiated coverage of Affirm Holdings (NasdaqGS:AFRM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.73% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings is $94.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.03 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 81.73% from its latest reported closing price of $51.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Affirm Holdings is 3,252MM, a decrease of 12.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 953 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings. This is an decrease of 80 owner(s) or 7.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.34%, an increase of 14.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.82% to 268,964K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 23,146K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,042K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 21,711K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,204K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 3.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,166K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,884K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 41.40% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,282K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,209K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,226K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 42.84% over the last quarter.

