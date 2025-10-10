Baird Initiates Coverage of Acuren (TIC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Baird initiated coverage of Acuren (NYSE:TIC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.95% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Acuren is $14.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 10.95% from its latest reported closing price of $13.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acuren. This is an increase of 113 owner(s) or 221.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIC is 0.32%, an increase of 73.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.61% to 104,282K shares. The put/call ratio of TIC is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 34,360K shares representing 17.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 15,000K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Permian Investment Partners holds 9,690K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,531K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIC by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 7,771K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,920K shares , representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIC by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 5,004K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIC by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.