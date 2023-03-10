Baird Downgrades ABM Industries (ABM)

On March 9, 2023, Baird downgraded their outlook for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.55% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for ABM Industries is $59.16. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.55% from its latest reported closing price of $47.50.

The projected annual revenue for ABM Industries is $8,212MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.74.

ABM Industries Declares $0.22 Dividend

On March 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $47.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 3.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,902K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,890K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 5.96% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 3,483K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 6.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,025K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,932K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664K shares, representing an increase of 13.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 20.26% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,821K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 99.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABM Industries. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABM is 0.24%, a decrease of 0.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 74,235K shares. The put/call ratio of ABM is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

ABM Industries Background Information

ABM Industries Inc. is a facility management provider in the United States. ABM was founded in 1909 by Morris Rosenberg in San Francisco, California, as a single-person window washing business. As of 2013, the company has over 130,000 employees, over 350 offices, and various international locations.

