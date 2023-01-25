Baillie Gifford & Co Cuts Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Fintel reports that Baillie Gifford & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.75MM shares of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). This represents 9.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 19.85MM shares and 10.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.11% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jumia Technologies is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 29.11% from its latest reported closing price of $3.95.

The projected annual revenue for Jumia Technologies is $243MM, an increase of 11.62%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.99.

Fund Sentiment

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jumia Technologies AG. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Jumia Technologies AG is 0.1014%, a decrease of 0.8661%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.90% to 30,291,438 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. holds 2,203,131 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394,128 shares, representing an increase of 36.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 54.35% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 1,401,562 shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442 shares, representing an increase of 99.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 94,936.91% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1,271,525 shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 853,437 shares, representing an increase of 32.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 46.15% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 586,230 shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds 554,512 shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,715 shares, representing an increase of 89.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 746.70% over the last quarter.

Jumia Technologies Ag Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jumia is the leading pan-African e-commerce platform. Jumia's platform consists of its marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and its payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on its platform in selected markets.

