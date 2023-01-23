Baillie Gifford & Co Cuts Stake in EverQuote, Inc. Class A (EVER)

Fintel reports that Baillie Gifford & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,362,022 shares of EverQuote, Inc. Class A (EVER). This represents 5.24% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 1,399,098 shares and 6.04% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.65% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets-their family, property, and future. Its vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.

What are large shareholders doing?

Granahan Investment Management Inc/ma holds 1,638,103 shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548,660 shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 21.98% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 1,358,606 shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936,715 shares, representing an increase of 31.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 70.29% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management LP holds 1,246,622 shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475,745 shares, representing a decrease of 18.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 37.51% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners Llc holds 836,407 shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822,902 shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 20.92% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management, LP holds 568,000 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480,497 shares, representing an increase of 15.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 32.61% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in EverQuote, Inc. Class A. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EverQuote, Inc. Class A is 0.0764%, a decrease of 12.3635%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 17,981,144 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for EverQuote, Inc. is $12.04. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of -32.04% from its latest reported closing price of $17.71.

The projected annual revenue for EverQuote, Inc. is $445MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.83.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.