Baidu's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BIDU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Baidu.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,233, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $409,585.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $115.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Baidu stands at 1884.11, with a total volume reaching 710.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Baidu, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $115.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Baidu 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $23.1 $22.85 $23.1 $75.00 $99.3K 196 43 BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $13.7 $13.5 $13.6 $80.00 $93.8K 2.1K 70 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.95 $4.85 $4.85 $90.00 $48.5K 5.6K 306 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.2 $12.7 $12.95 $90.00 $46.6K 2.4K 48 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.65 $1.58 $1.65 $115.00 $33.0K 1.7K 200

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Baidu, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Baidu

Trading volume stands at 825,789, with BIDU's price up by 0.17%, positioned at $89.34.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 5 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Baidu

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $90.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Baidu, targeting a price of $90.



Latest Ratings for BIDU

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BIDU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

