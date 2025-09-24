Markets

Baidu's Apollo Go Secures Dubai's First Autonomous Driving Trial Permit

September 24, 2025 — 12:05 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU), Wednesday announced that its autonomous ride-hailing platform Apollo Go has received Dubai's first-ever autonomous driving trial permit and 50 test licenses from the Roads and Transport Authority or the RTA. Since August, Apollo Go has started testing 50 cars on specific public roads in Dubai.

Apollo Go is the only platform authorized to conduct self-driving tests on public roads with its sixth-generation RT6 vehicles. The announcement was made at the 4th Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport.

This comes after a March partnership with the RTA and an earlier signed Memorandum of Understanding emphasizing rapid execution and worldwide expansion.

BIDU is currently trading at $135.41, up $9.84 or 7.84 percent on the Nasdaq.

