Baidu Unveils ERNIE 5.0

(RTTNews) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) on Thursday introduced ERNIE 5.0, its latest natively omni-modal foundation model, at the Baidu World 2025 event.

For sophisticated multimodal understanding and generation, the model incorporates text, images, audio, and video. The general AI agent GenFlow 3.0, the AI workspace Oreate, the no-code app builder MeDo, and digital humans are among the enhancements that Baidu has announced for its entire AI suite.

In order to increase productivity, CEO Robin Li stressed incorporating AI into routine processes.

BIDU is currently trading at $126.65, down $2.29 or 1.78 percent on the Nasdaq.

