Baidu Proposes To Offer CNY-denominated Senior Unsecured Notes

(RTTNews) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU) announced that it has proposed to offer CNY-denominated senior unsecured notes in offshore transactions outside the United States. The principal amount, interest rates, maturity dates and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the Notes Offering.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of certain existing indebtedness, payment of interest and general corporate purposes.

