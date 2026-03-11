Markets

Baidu Launches Zero-Deployment Service 'DuClaw' To Instantly Access OpenClaw Agent Platform

March 11, 2026 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AI company Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) announced Wednesday the launch of DuClaw, a new zero-deployment service from Baidu AI Cloud that enables users to instantly access the OpenClaw agent platform.

DuClaw is currently available through a web interface, with plans to support integration with enterprise collaboration platforms such as WeCom, DingTalk, and Feishu.

The service includes a set of pre-built Baidu skills, such as Baidu Search, Baidu Baike and Baidu Scholar, allowing the agent to access trusted information sources directly. It also supports multiple mainstream foundation models, allowing users to select models that best match their needs.

DuClaw provides fully managed service with ready-to-use OpenClaw setup hosted on Baidu AI Cloud's high-performance infrastructure, with this zero-deployment approach significantly lowering technical barrier to adoption. It eliminates the need for users to select system images, configure servers, or connect model API keys.

The company is now offering a limited-time promotion in March to encourage experimentation among developers and AI enthusiasts. First-time users can subscribe for just RMB 17.8 per month (approximately $2.50 per month).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BIDU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.