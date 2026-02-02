Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) was down 3.01% at $148.57. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Shares of the web search company have appreciated by 1.92% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.44%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.74%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 26, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.47, marking a 44.11% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.68 billion, indicating a 0.15% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.12 per share and revenue of $18.42 billion, indicating changes of -32.38% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% lower. Currently, Baidu Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.96.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.