BAIC Motor Declares Final Dividend for 2023

May 23, 2024 — 06:11 am EDT

BAIC Motor (HK:1958) has released an update.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited has announced a final dividend of RMB 0.13 per share for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023, with shareholder approval set for June 24, 2024. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for June 26, 2024, and the payment will be made on September 5, 2024. Non-resident enterprise shareholders will be subject to a 10% withholding tax, while resident individual shareholders within the PRC will incur a 20% tax rate.

