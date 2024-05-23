BAIC Motor Declares Final Dividend for 2023

BAIC Motor (HK:1958) has released an update.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited has announced a final dividend of RMB 0.13 per share for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023, with shareholder approval set for June 24, 2024. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for June 26, 2024, and the payment will be made on September 5, 2024. Non-resident enterprise shareholders will be subject to a 10% withholding tax, while resident individual shareholders within the PRC will incur a 20% tax rate.

For further insights into HK:1958 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.