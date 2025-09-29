Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the BAI ETF, which added 25,400,000 units, or a 17.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund, which added 20,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of XLEI, in morning trading today SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select is off about 1.8%.

VIDEO: BAI, XLEI: Big ETF Inflows

