BAH Trading Below CEO's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on October 30, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.'s CEO, Horacio Rozanski, invested $2,014,908.00 into 23,800 shares of BAH, for a cost per share of $84.66. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Friday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) and achieve a cost basis 1.7% cheaper than Rozanski, with shares changing hands as low as $83.20 per share. It should be noted that Rozanski has collected $0.55/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 1.1% on their purchase from a total return basis. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAH's low point in its 52 week range is $79.23 per share, with $150 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.98. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which BAH insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/30/2025 Horacio Rozanski President and CEO 23,800 $84.66 $2,014,908.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. is $2.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/14/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BAH, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

