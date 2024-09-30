BAESY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Bae Sys plc (Symbol: BAESY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.87, changing hands as low as $65.77 per share. Bae Sys plc shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAESY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAESY's low point in its 52 week range is $47.81 per share, with $72.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.21.

