BAER Upgraded to Outperform on Debt Refinancing & Fleet Growth

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. BAER, recently upgraded to an “Outperform” from “Neutral,” is reinforcing its long-term growth profile through a more efficient balance sheet and a disciplined expansion approach in its core aerial firefighting platform. Recent refinancing actions have improved capital flexibility and reduced the cost burden tied to its prior debt structure, giving the company greater capacity to fund strategic aircraft additions. At the same time, BAER continues to scale its Super Scooper fleet in a market where amphibious aircraft remain scarce and demand is rising. Together, these factors strengthen BAER’s ability to expand capacity, widen contract reach and compound earnings over time.

Scarcity-Driven Demand Supports Bridger Aerospace’s Incremental Placements

BAER operates in a structurally undersupplied amphibious firefighting market. Global demand for amphibious aircraft continues to outstrip capacity, with total asset requests increasing from 574 in 2023 to 1,048 in 2024. This scarcity supports durable utilization and pricing resilience for Super Scoopers, creating a favorable backdrop for adding incremental aircraft without needing to stimulate new demand.

BAER’s Fleet Growth Path is Defined and Near-Term Actionable

Fleet expansion is already mapped to specific assets and timelines. BAER has signed a $50 million purchase agreement for two CL-215T Spanish Super Scoopers, lifting the fleet from six to eight aircraft and targeting deployment in the 2026 season, with multiple contract opportunities under pursuit. In addition, two more Spanish Scoopers are currently in return-to-service (RTS) work and are expected to complete that process in 2026, providing further expansion optionality once readiness is confirmed.

BAER’s Super Scooper Economics Show Proven, Repeatable ROI

BAER’s disclosed unit economics frame fleet growth as a high-return capital decision with a proven return on investment (ROI). The company cites an average total purchase cost of $32 million per Super Scooper, annual maintenance and miscellaneous capex of $600,000 per aircraft and contribution before overhead of $8 million per Scooper in the United States. Using the 2024 adjusted EBITDA per Scooper as the benchmark, management estimates an average payback period of less than five years. These returns are supported by rising utilization indicators, including stronger Scooper flight hours and full-fleet deployment during peak 2025 activity.

Refinancing and Fleet Growth Support BAER’s Outlook

Bridger Aerospace’s refinancing strengthens the near-term outlook by lowering the legacy interest burden and adding dedicated acquisition capacity for incremental aircraft. Management expects this expanded debt flexibility to support contract growth and drive future EBITDA without reliance on equity issuance.

Operating performance reinforces the payoff potential of this strategy. Year-to-date 2025 adjusted EBITDA increased 36.2% to $54.8 million on $114.3 million of revenue, with margin improvement tied to strong Super Scooper activity and lower selling, general and administrative leverage. BAER also raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to $118 million–$122 million while holding adjusted EBITDA guidance at $42 million–$48 million, reflecting confidence that higher deployment levels and a larger operating fleet can sustain profitability into 2026.

Bridger Aerospace’s Key Challenges and Risks

Liquidity and cash-flow quality remain watch items. Operating cash flow improved to $24.8 million over the first nine months of 2025, supported in part by working-capital movements and higher receivables. Unbilled receivables and contract assets have risen, and customer concentration is elevated, with a single customer representing 80% of trade receivables at quarter-end. BAER also carries meaningful fixed obligations, including $202.9 million in long-term debt and $400.3 million in Series A Preferred Stock. Even after the $49 million sale-leaseback lifted liquidity to $55.1 million, continued reliance on asset monetization and concentrated collections could constrain flexibility if cash conversion weakens.

Fleet growth tied to the Spanish Super Scooper program introduces execution and timing risk. Management notes that RTS work could extend into early 2026, and incremental aircraft purchases may occur ahead of fully secured contract placements. If deployment timing slips or contract conversion lags, payback periods could extend and near-term contribution to core firefighting revenue may become less predictable.

BAER’s Structural Positioning and Outlook

Bridger Aerospace is positioned for durable, long-cycle growth because it operates in a market shaped by rising wildfire intensity and a persistent shortage of amphibious firefighting aircraft. The company runs the world’s largest privately owned Super Scooper fleet and is the only U.S. operator of the CL-415EAF, giving it scale advantages in a capacity-constrained segment.

The business model is anchored in multi-year government contracts and expanding operational breadth. Recent 2025 wins include a five-year, $20.1 million exclusive-use Alaska contract and a three-year detection agreement with Montana, alongside long-standing U.S. Forest Service relationships and a 100% renewal rate on prior state and federal work. BAER has also extended deployments across all three quarters, with multi-mission aircraft averaging more than 220 active days versus a 150-day baseline, reducing seasonality. For the long term, management points to continued global opportunity through the already-identified 2026 Spanish fleet additions and its role as North American launch partner for the FF72 water bomber targeted for 2029.

