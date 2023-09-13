News & Insights

BAE Systems To Develop Striker II Helmet Mounted Display For Royal Air Force

September 13, 2023 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems, Inc. (BA.L) announced the UK Ministry of Defence has awarded the company a contract to develop its Striker II Helmet Mounted Display for the Royal Air Force Typhoon fleet. The contract is valued at 40 million pounds, and will create more than 200 highly-skilled jobs at BAE Systems' sites in Kent and Lancashire.

Striker II is an advanced fighter helmet which uses the latest technologies to integrate its all-digital night vision system and daylight readable colour display. Striker II displays data directly onto the pilot's helmet visor, providing an augmented reality of the real world alongside mission critical information.

