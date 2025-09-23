BAE Systems Secures a Contract to Support E-2D Hawkeye Jets

BAE Systems BAESY recently secured a contract valued at $62.5 million to provide engineering and technical services for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye program. The work encompasses the design, development and fabrication of Identification, Friend or Foe (IFF) systems, operational test program sets, specialized test and repair equipment, and supports logistical data for the U.S. Navy. The award has been provided by the Naval Air Systems Command, Lakehurst, NJ.



The work related to this contract will be executed in Green Lawn, NY. The project is expected to be completed by September 2030.

BAESY’s Growth Prospects

According to a report from Mordor Intelligence, rising military conflicts, terrorism and border disputes have driven nations worldwide to focus more on national security, particularly in strengthening C4ISR capabilities. The growing demand for advanced technologies, such as network-based battle control, unmanned vehicles and advanced sensor systems, along with the increasing complexity of modern warfare, is expected to drive this market. Mordor Intelligence also forecasts that the global C4ISR market will witness a compound annual growth rate of 3.2% during the 2025-2030 period.



This should benefit BAESY, a prominent innovator in C4ISR technologies that support military operations globally. For decades, the company has provided advanced engineering solutions and comprehensive communication capabilities for the United States and allied military forces across various operational domains.



The aforementioned contract falls under BAESY’s broader C4ISR portfolio. Its expertise spans innovative command and control technologies, secure adaptable communications systems, extended-range ISR sensors, high-velocity data analysis systems, cyber resilience solutions and more.



This expertise likely enabled the company to secure the aforementioned contract. Given the positive growth outlook for the global C4ISR market, BAESY is well-positioned to win additional contracts in the near future.

Prospects for Other Defense Companies

Other defense companies that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding C4ISR market have been discussed below.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT: The company provides advanced systems for surveillance, reconnaissance and battle management. One of its key programs includes the Command Control Battle Management Communications, which is the first battle management system capable of integrating across domains.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 10.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 4.5%.



RTX Corporation RTX: The company focuses on providing integrated defense systems, radar and missile warning systems that improve situational awareness and threat detection. Its ISR systems and multi-mission sensors are critical to both U.S. and international defense operations.



The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 9.1%. The consensus estimate for RTX’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 6.1%.



General Dynamics Corporation GD: The company offers advanced communication systems, command and control solutions and ISR platforms that support military forces worldwide. Notably, its subsidiary in Canada offers the Land C4ISR system to the nation’s armed forces, enabling them to coordinate and conduct modern operations.



The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 10.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GD’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 7.2%.

BAESY Stock’s Price Movement

Shares of BAESY have gained 57.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 35.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BAESY’s Zacks Rank

BAESY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.