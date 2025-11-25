BAE Systems Gets $22 Mln U.S. Navy Contract For Mk 41 Vertical Launch System Canisters

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems on Tuesday said it was awarded a $22 million contract by the U.S. Navy to produce missile canisters for the Mk 41 Vertical Launching Systems (VLS), with the total value potentially reaching $317 million if all options are exercised.

This follows a contract award with a total value of $738 million for Mk 41 VLS missile launching canisters last July. These awards reflect BAE Systems' leading expertise in missile launch canisters for the U.S. Navy.

Under the contract, the company will also continue to manufacture Mk 29 missile canisters. These canisters are critical to the storage, shipment, and launch of missiles onboard U.S. Navy and allied ships.

"Missile canisters are the connective tissue between the Mk 41 Vertical Launching System and the various missiles that provide Sailors the capability needed to deter threats around the world," said Brent Butcher, vice president of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems. "These continued contract awards are a testament to the expertise of our workforce in Aberdeen. Their dedication to delivering high-quality missile canisters to the U.S. Navy and allied nations supports our customers in fulfilling their missions of keeping sea lanes open and free."

