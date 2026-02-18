Markets

BAE Systems FY25 Underlying Operating Profit Rises

February 18, 2026 — 02:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems (BA.L, BSP.DE) reported that its fiscal 2025 statutory IFRS profit before tax increased to 2.6 billion pounds from 2.3 billion pounds, last year. Profit per share was 68.0 pence compared to 64.1 pence. EBIT increased to 2.9 billion pounds from 2.7 billion pounds. On an underlying basis, EBIT rose to 3.3 billion pounds from 3.0 billion pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 75.2 pence compared to 68.5 pence.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, revenue increased to 28.3 billion pounds from 26.3 billion pounds. Underlying sales increased to 30.7 billion pounds from 28.3 billion pounds. Organic growth was 9%, for the period.

At last close, shares of BAE Systems were trading at 2,029.0 pence.

