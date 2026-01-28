Markets

BAE Systems-Collins Aerospace JV Bags $248 Mln Contract From US Navy

January 28, 2026 — 10:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Data Link Solutions, a joint venture between BAE Systems plc (BA.L) and Collins Aerospace, announced that the company has secured a $248 million production contract to deliver hundreds of Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System to the U.S. Navy.

Under the contract, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company will provide hundreds of MIDS JTRS radio terminals for more than 45 U.S. and international platform types, including unmanned aerial vehicles and armored C2 ground vehicles.

Notably, the work on the MIDS JTRS program takes place in Wayne, New Jersey, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Currently, BAE's stock is moving down 1.27 percent, to 1,986.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.