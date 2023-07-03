BAE Systems (BAESY) Wins $92M Modification Deal for MK90 Grain

BAE Systems plc’s BAESY business unit, Ordnance Systems, recently clinched a modification contract to supply MK90 propellant grain. Valued at $92.5 million, the contract is projected to be completed by Jun 28, 2024.

The deal has been awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, IL.

What’s Favoring BAE Systems?

The rise in security threats and the changing dynamics of the defense world have led to increased defense spending by nations on ordnance, ammunition and arms. In this context, defense spending on propellant grain, widely used in firearms, artillery or rocket propulsion systems mainly to provide pressure and gas volumes for projectile propulsion, has increased manifold.

Per the report from the Markets and Markets firm, the ammunition market is poised to witness a CAGR of 3.7% over the 2021-2026 period.

This stands to benefit BAE Systems as its Ordnance Systems business unit excels in manufacturing a full range of high-quality explosive and propellant products for the military. This results in multiple order inflows for the company, like the latest one, which is likely to boost its revenues from the Ordnance Systems business unit.

Peers in Focus

The expanding size of the ammunition market may provide meaningful gains for other defense majors in the industry:

General Dynamics GD: Its Ordnance and Tactical Systems (“OTS”) has a long legacy of producing high-quality ammunition. OTS’ munitions manufacture Hydra-70 rockets, bomb bodies, large-caliber tank ammunition, medium-caliber ammunition, military propellants, mortar and artillery projectiles.

General Dynamics has a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.9%. Its investors have gained 2.8% in the past month.

Lockheed Martin LMT: It is a leader in providing vertical launching systems and munitions for the Navy, with products such as the MK 41, the Single-Cell Launcher, the Extensible Launching System and the Vertical Launch Anti-Submarine Rocket.

Lockheed Martin’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.2%. Shares of LMT have returned 6.2% value to investors in the past year.

RaytheonTechnologies RTX: Its leading-edge defense systems, capabilities and technologies excel in providing shoulder-fired weapons to extended-range precision munitions. TOW Weapon Systems, Javelin and Excalibur are some of its exclusive product ranges.

RTX boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.3%. In the past month, shares of Raytheon Technologies have increased 2.3%.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of BAE Systems have rallied 16.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 8.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

BAE Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.