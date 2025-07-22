Badger Meter Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $34.58 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $33.05 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $238.09 million from $216.65 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.58 Mln. vs. $33.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $238.09 Mln vs. $216.65 Mln last year.

