Badger Meter Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $33.575 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $30.717 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $220.706 million from $205.182 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.575 Mln. vs. $30.717 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $220.706 Mln vs. $205.182 Mln last year.

Kenneth C. Bockhorst, CEO of Badger Meter, said: “Our full year 2025 results included another year of record sales, profitability and cash flow. Sustained demand for our smart water management solutions drove solid performance across the entire BlueEdge portfolio. Several recently-completed AMI projects, and awarded projects that will begin implementation in 2026, reinforce the tangible benefits that drive adoption of our industry-leading cellular AMI solution.”

BMI was down by 9.01% at $149.90 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

