Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Badger Meter (BMI) closed at $181.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.57%.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow's shares have seen an increase of 2.99% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.14, signifying a 9.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $231.61 million, showing a 12.88% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $927.59 million, which would represent changes of +13.24% and +12.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Badger Meter. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. As of now, Badger Meter holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Badger Meter is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.22. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 24.25.

We can additionally observe that BMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.02. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Instruments - Control stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

