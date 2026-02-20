Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Badger Meter (BMI) closed at $159.37, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.9%.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow's shares have seen a decrease of 5.95% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 1%.

The upcoming earnings release of Badger Meter will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $1.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.15%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $231.56 million, indicating a 4.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.03 per share and a revenue of $968.27 million, signifying shifts of +5.01% and +5.63%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.82% lower. Badger Meter presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Badger Meter is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.17. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28 of its industry.

Meanwhile, BMI's PEG ratio is currently 2.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Instruments - Control industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.