Badger Meter (BMI) Price Target Decreased by 15.57% to 155.90

The average one-year price target for Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) has been revised to $155.90 / share. This is a decrease of 15.57% from the prior estimate of $184.65 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $220.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.79% from the latest reported closing price of $122.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Badger Meter. This is an decrease of 397 owner(s) or 45.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMI is 0.08%, an increase of 70.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.68% to 28,778K shares. The put/call ratio of BMI is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 877K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 766K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares , representing a decrease of 26.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 19.77% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 713K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares , representing an increase of 47.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 65.68% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 530K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares , representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 481K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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