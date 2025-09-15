Badger Meter (BMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Badger Meter (BMI) closed at $179.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.94%.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow's shares have seen a decrease of 4.83% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

The upcoming earnings release of Badger Meter will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.11, reflecting a 2.78% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $229.36 million, indicating a 10.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.69 per share and a revenue of $919.67 million, representing changes of +10.87% and +11.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% lower. Right now, Badger Meter possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Badger Meter currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.88. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.55 of its industry.

We can also see that BMI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Instruments - Control industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.15.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 28, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

