Badger Meter (BMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Badger Meter (BMI) ended the recent trading session at $148.10, demonstrating a +1.57% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow had lost 4.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.34%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Badger Meter in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.22, signifying a 6.15% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $231.56 million, up 4.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.03 per share and a revenue of $968.27 million, demonstrating changes of +5.01% and +5.63%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Badger Meter possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Badger Meter is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 26.5.

It is also worth noting that BMI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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