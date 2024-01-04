Badger Meter (BMI) Acquires Network Monitoring Solutions

Badger Meter BMI recently announced that it acquired select remote water monitoring hardware and software solutions from Trimble. The acquired solutions also include the Telog brand of remote telemetry units or RTUs and Trimble Unity Remote Monitoring software.

The acquisition will offer customers to monitor hardware and software for distributed data collection for applications in water, stormwater wastewater and environmental water monitoring in real time.

BMI noted that these additional “hardware-enabled software” for network monitoring solutions augment the scope of data, information and analytics for customers and help them to achieve greater efficiency, improve asset performance and lower risk across their entire enterprise.

Strategic and tuck-in acquisitions have played a pivotal role in expanding business operations for BMI. In January 2023, the company acquired a U.K.-based intelligent water monitoring solutions company — Syrinix — for £15 million in an all-cash deal.

Syrinix offers leak exposure and pressure monitoring solutions within water distribution and collection networks. The company’s cloud-powered software platform generates data, and customized alerts and insights to aid asset monitoring in real time for clients.

The integration of Syrinix’s solutions will aid Badger Meter to provide its clients with an expanded portfolio that will aid in preserving precious resources like water, as well as improve asset life.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, Badger Meter provides flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water and gas utilities to municipalities and industrial customers worldwide.

Badger Meter’s performance is being driven by robust demand across business segments coupled with improving supply-chain dynamics. Continued strength in E-Series ultrasonic meters, cellular AMI solution, ORION Cellular endpoint sales and higher BEACON Software-as-a-Service revenues bodes well, along with rising demand for water quality and pressure monitoring systems. We expect revenues in 2023 to be up 21.2% year over year.

Margins are being cushioned by higher volumes and structural positive sales-mix trends. Going ahead, the company is making considerable efforts to reduce its elevated backlog amid improving operating environment.

However, uncertain global macro environment and unfavorable foreign currency movement continue to be major concerns. Stiff competition, and rising research and development costs are added headwinds.

At present, Badger Meter carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 41.7% compared with the sub-industry's growth of 26.3% in the past year.



