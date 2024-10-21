Backblaze price target raised to $11 from $10 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Backblaze (BLZE) to $11 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following many conversations with current and prospective Backblaze holders. The firm sees the 16-times EBITDA/1.9-times revenue multiple a significant disconnect from the quality/differentiation it found and the 27% MRQ revenue growth and path to free cash flow B/E by mid-2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BLZE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.