Back By Popular Demand: Prometheus AI

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s note: This article was previously published in September 2023, and it has since been updated with new information.

I don’t know about you, but investing over these past few years has made me feel kind of crazy.

Ever since COVID struck in early 2020, we’ve been through the ringer with stocks.

After we had the fastest bear market crash ever in March 2020, it seemed that the world was going to end.

Then, we went through the fastest bear-market recovery through the rest of the year. We were all going to get filthy rich!

But instead, we had one of the worst years for stocks ever in 2022. We were all going to go broke.

That was followed by one of the best performances ever for stocks in the first half of 2023. We were all going to get filthy rich again!

Now, the Fed is throwing cold water on that rally, and stocks are crashing. We’re all going to go broke again.

I don’t know about you, but I hate this constant oscillation between feeling euphoria and despair in the stock market.

Because that’s all the stock market has offered over the past three years: Euphoria one moment, despair the next, then euphoria, then despair, over and over again.

I like roller coasters as much as the next guy. But not with my money. Not with my emotions.

And that’s why we developed an AI-powered trading system dubbed Prometheus – to take the guesswork out of investing, and to replace uncertainty and volatility, with certainty and stability.

You see – AI is going to change everything when it comes to picking stocks.

There’s no doubt in my mind that the future of trading on Wall Street lies with artificial intelligence.

That’s because data is everything when it comes to AI; and Wall Street produces a ton of data.

Wall Street’s Wealth of Data

For most weekdays of the year, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern, the stock market is open. It’s taking buy orders, sell orders, options contracts, and more – billions of them, every single day.

The average daily volume across the Nasdaq Composite index is 5 billion shares. That’s 5 billion buy and sell transactions a day – 5 billion data points a day for AI to train on, just from one market index alone.

We estimate that the U.S. stock market produces more than 250 billion data points every single day. That’s a lot of data.

And you can make some powerful AI models with all that data.

Want to have AI look for overbought and oversold signals in the market and capitalize on those extreme price anomalies before they normalize? Simply input both stock price data and some technical oscillator – like the Relative Strength Index – and let it identify the best buy and sell signals for different stocks based on their RSI reading.

What about training an AI system to look for momentum signals in the market and capitalize on trend-following and mob mentality? Simply give the AI both stock price data and some momentum indicator – like the moving average convergence/divergence line (MACD) – and it can identify the best buy and sell signals for different stocks based on the MACD.

You can also teach an AI system to find undervalued stocks. Just input daily price and valuation data, and it can determine what price-to-earnings multiples equate to the best forward returns.

Basically, you can train an AI to do just about anything in the financial markets.

Because the only limits to AI are the limits of its data. And in the financial markets, data is nearly infinite.

The Final Word on Transforming Investing Using AI

We publicly debuted that system less than a month ago. Already, this presentation has been viewed by thousands upon thousands of folks. And our newly developed Prometheus AI tool – where you can input any stock and get an AI-generated rating on the stock correlating to its breakout probability – has become the most popular tool across our entire company!

In its first month in use, Prometheus AI has already pinpointed three different stocks that have all shot up more than 10%, including one that’s up about 25% in just a week.

In other words, Prometheus has been 100% accurate over the past month with its stock forecasts and has posted an average return of about 15%.

You know what the market has done over the past month? The S&P 500 is down more than 5%.

That’s the Prometheus difference.

And that’s why we are bringing Prometheus back – but for a limited time only.

We originally took access to our offer to test drive Prometheus offline just under two weeks ago. Since then, we have received a ton of customer questions asking when we are going to reopen access to Prometheus.

The demand for Prometheus was so significant – and the results of the system so strong over the past month, even in a choppy market – that we felt compelled to reopen access to Prometheus AI.

That’s what we’re doing today.

For a limited time only, we are reopening access to our breakthrough Prometheus AI.

But you need to act quickly.

Because I’m told from our executives that since we are already near “max capacity” with Prometheus, we aren’t going to keep this access window open for long.

Maybe a few days, at most.

Which means that, if you’re interested in leveraging the power of AI to start consistently crushing the market, you need to click here now.

Enjoy turning the power of AI into your ultimate wealth-creation weapon.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Back By Popular Demand: Prometheus AI appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.