Babcock & Wilcox Posts Narrower Loss From Cont. Ops. In Q4

March 04, 2026 — 06:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) reported a fourth quarter loss from continuing operations of $3.5 million, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $53.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Loss per share was $0.05, compared to a loss per share of $0.61. Adjusted EBITDA was $16.4 million, an increase compared to $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenues were $161.0 million, compared to $161.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Babcock & Wilcox also announced it has entered into an agreement for the full notice to proceed on a $2.4 billion project with Base Electron, backed by Applied Digital (APLD), advancing the November 2025 limited notice to proceed for 1.2 GW of efficient natural gas technology for AI Factory campuses.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, shares are up 15.08 percent to $9.32.

